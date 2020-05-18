x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

national

NFL cornerbacks Baker, Dunbar released from jail on bond

Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, then Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) reacts after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar home. 

Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. 

The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident. 

Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond. The players’ lawyers say they have witnesses who will clear them. 

RELATED: Attorney: Sworn affidavits clear Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar of armed robbery

RELATED: NFL players DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar accused of armed robbery in Florida