No 'tourist visit' | New video shows rioters storming the Senate floor on January 6

The videos released by the Department of Justice are the first to show the initial wave of rioters reach the Senate floor

WASHINGTON — A crowd of at least a half dozen Capitol Rioters gang up to beat, then overwhelm the last two US Capitol Police Officers protecting the door to the US Senate on January 6.

Outmanned, the officers are forced to give way to the insurrectionists who flood onto the Senate floor.

“Go! Go! Go!” you can hear rioters tell as the violent mob pushes its way onto the Senator.

“Yeahhhh!” others are heard yelling as they reach the Senate floor.

The images come from new videos released by the Department of Justice to WUSA9 as part of a legal challenge filed in conjunction with other national news outlets to bring more transparency to the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Capitol Riots.

This batch of videos, the first to show footage of the first wave of insurrectionists reaching the Senate floor, are part of the case against Nathaniel DeGraves, a Las Vegas man whose charges include obstruction of law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

“YEAH! (expletive) YEAH!” DeGraves can be seen yelling as others in the group descended on the speaker’s chair.

“That’s your seat now, that’s your seat!” DeGraves shouts at the group of rioters, off-camera.

At another point in the video, rioters scream to keep the door open so others can follow behind them.

“Put a chair. Prop a chair. Keep it open!” someone shouts.

Others celebrated their so-called accomplishment of making it to the Senate floor, where the certification of President Biden’s electoral victory had been taking place until the protesters stormed the Capitol.

“This is one of the biggest moments in American History,” a rioter can be heard telling someone.

At one point, as the insurrectionists can be seen recording what they had done, you can hear the Emergency Broadcast Alert System blaring from their phones.

The warning was a result of the siege they helped lead.

“We did it! We (expletive) did it!” one rioter yells.

“Yo! We need everybody in here now. Take laptops, take paperwork, take everything!” De Graves instructs others on the Senate floor from his perch in the gallery.