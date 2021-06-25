Maryland man physically confronts police multiple times at Capitol riots, new video shows

Four new clips released to WUSA9 and other media organizations show Daniel Egtvedt berating and physically engaging with police inside the Capitol on January 6.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man who claims police assaulted him during the Capitol Riots berated and physically engaged with police on at least three different occasions on January 6, according to new video released Friday by the Department of Justice.

"You’re in the United States of America," Daniel Dean Egtvedt can be seen shouting at police officers in the crypt of the Capitol. "And you’re on the wrong **** side.”

Egtvedt, a one-time Republican donor who lived in northern Virginia before moving to Western Maryland, is facing seven counts – four of them felonies – for fighting with police officers and physically resisting attempts to keep him from moving further down the Hall of Columns. In court, Egvedt's attorney argued Capitol Police officers actually assaulted him, knocking him into a pillar causing a concussion.

Four new clips released to WUSA9 and other media organizations show Egvedt entering the Capitol by force with a large group, shouting at officers in the crypt, attempting to push past officers in the Hall of Columns and eventually being restrained by at least five officers, before he is pushed backward, knocking into a column.

Egvedt’s attorney claims he suffered a concussion and blacked out when his head hits that pillar. However, video shows that Egvedt never stops screaming as he is eventually pulled off the ground by police and tossed out the door.



In multiple interviews from the Capitol grounds following the breach, Egtvedt can be heard encouraging more people to join in the riots.

"Everybody if you're seeing this, come down here now," Egtvedt said. "We're not backing away, this is our house."

Video shows him ending that live-streamed interview from inside the Capitol with his message to members of Congress: "Grow a spine or [expletive] resign!"

Egtvedt won his release from jail on bond back in April, after U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper said it appeared to him Egtvedt was being belligerent but not trying to injure officers. Cooper made his decision after watching the same video just released to WUSA9.

United States v. Munchel, a precedent-setting ruling in Capitol riot cases, found that simply participating in the events of January 6 is not sufficient to justify pre-trial detention, and, that a defendant must pose a "concrete threat" to warrant being denied bond.

Egtvedt’s attorney, Kira Anne West, asked for him to be allowed to leave jail to help care for his 85-year-old mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Prosecutors, however, argued Egtvedt has mental health issues and would be unpredictable if released, noting the day before he was arrested Maryland State Police had to be called to the family’s home in Oakland because he was threatening to physically stop his brother from taking their elderly mother to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

In one of the newly released videos, Egtvedt can be heard railing against COVID-19 vaccines, claiming the vaccine is a ploy by "globalists" to "inject and monitor" Americans.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I've taken many myself, but this one is evil," Egtvedt said. "Inside of it has luciferase in it. Luciferase. As in Lucifer. Do you get it?"

The videos are the latest releases won by a coalition of newsrooms, including WUSA9, that has been petitioning the courts for months in an ongoing effort for more transparency in the case.