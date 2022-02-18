'General Hospital' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing

LOS ANGELES — After being reported missing, the Los Angeles Police Department reports "General Hospital" actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead.
The 43-year-old was reported missing by family and friends after last being seen around 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to police.
"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," a press release read. "Friends and family fear for her safety."
On Friday morning, five days after Pearlman was last reported being seen, the LAPD says Hollywood-area officers were called out to a death investigation. The L.A. County Coroner's Office since confirmed the body found was Pearlman.
"The cause of death will be determined by the coroner," police wrote.
According to Pearlman's website, the SAG-AFTRA actor and improviser recently moved to Los Angeles from Chicago. Her bio also says she's held roles in "Chicago Justice," "Selena: The Series," and "American Housewife."