This is the second US Naval Academy midshipman that has died in the span of two weeks.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Naval Academy midshipman was found dead in a residential hall on base in Annapolis Thursday night, Navy officials said.

"The Naval Academy is deeply saddened to confirm that a midshipman died last night after being found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall," the Naval Academy said on Twitter.

Faculty, staff, coaches, and members of the Naval Academy were notified of the person's untimely death on Friday morning.

Counseling services and support from the Naval Academy will be provided to the midshipman's family, friends, and members of the academy, officials said.

Officials said they will not release the identity of the midshipman until the family is notified.

The cause of death is being investigated. Officials do not suspect foul play.

This is the second midshipman that has died at the Naval Academy in just two weeks.

Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, died during the 1.5-mile run portion of a semi-annual physical readiness test on Feb. 8.

The Naval Academy said Duke was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he died around 12:30 p.m.

Duke was enlisted in the academy alongside his two brothers Dylan and Jake.