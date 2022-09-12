A tribute to fallen graduate, decorated veteran

Blue Mountain high school honored one of their former students who made the ultimate sacrifice and the next generation of U.S. service members.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Blue Mountain High School held a tribute to one of its own. Honoring 2003 graduate and Decorated Green Beret, Captain Jason Jones.

The Orwigsburg native was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2014

"We have a group of ladies who are our Blue Mountain boosters for the basketball team and they recognized it was time to update our flag and as thoughtful and hardworking as they are they decided just not to put the new flag up, but they want to go ahead and dedicate that flag to a former stand out blue mountain player Captain Jason Jones," said Jamie Campbell of Orwigsburg.

Jason’s former basketball coach spoke about Jones’s accomplishments both on and off the court.

"The thing with Jason everything he did he did his best as he could do, as hard as he could do it," said Burt Werdt. "It didn’t matter if he cut the grass it didn’t matter what he was performing he was going to do his best."

During the ceremony, Jones’s parents were brought to center court. His father Jay Jones is grateful that his son’s memory will live on.

"Words can’t express really how much we appreciate this it’s going on eight years now and he still has not been forgotten," said Jay Jones.

The end of the ceremony acknowledged Blue Mountain seniors heading towards careers in the armed forces.

Tying together the school’s heroes of the past and the present.