Visitors will get to walk on the plaza in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier next month

Visitors will be afforded the rare opportunity to place a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Va. — Each year, 3 million people come to Arlington National Cemetery, but not a single visitor is permitted to walk on the plaza in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Exceptions are made only on rare occasions. One of those rare occasions is approaching.

Arlington National Cemetery has announced the second Flowers of Remembrance Day on May 28. The public is invited to walk the plaza and place a flower at the white marble Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The first Flowers of Remembrance Day was held in May 2022 and drew a large crowd.

“We received such a tremendous response from the public during our inaugural Flowers of Remembrance Day event last year. We wanted to again allow our visitors the special opportunity to honor and respect the sacrifice of the Unknown Soldiers by placing flowers at the Tomb,” said Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera.

Arlington National Cemetery said visitors should not bring their own flowers. The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation will provide flowers to all visitors. You can make a donation to the foundation by clicking this link.

Flowers of Remembrance Day pays homage to the first official, national Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day. That ceremony took place at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, to honor U.S. service members who died in the Civil War.

“Every day is Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery,” said Superintendent of Arlington National Cemetery Charles “Ray” Alexander, Jr. “This day will provide the American public the special opportunity to see this iconic memorial up close and to reflect on the service, valor and sacrifice it represents.”