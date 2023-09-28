Repaired Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is re-opening to the public

The memorial was closed in October of 2022 for structural repairs. It is set to re-open to the public on Oct. 2.

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — A little less than a year after it was closed for repairs, the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial will re-open to the public in just a few days.

The memorial, which is made of concrete, granite and stone, is nationally recognized as the largest veterans’ memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It was dedicated in 2001.

“This memorial is a tribute to America’s veterans for their devotion, patriotism, selfless service and sacrifice on behalf of us all,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are thrilled to re-open it to the public in time for Veterans Day. I encourage everyone to visit this iconic structure and remember those who are part of our history and those who are presently serving.”

The memorial was closed on Oct. 7, 2022, to perform repairs to address areas of damage due to long-term exposure to the elements. Specific repairs included re-anchoring plaques, resetting existing pre-cast concrete, waterproofing walls, replacing flashing and upgrading drainage. Flagpoles and lighting have been added as new features to honor all services and traditions.