Pentagon says it's tracking more than 650 unexplained UFOs

The leader of the DoD All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office says objects are not alien in nature, but that they remain unexplained.

WASHINGTON — The truth is out there. But sci-fi geeks might be disappointed.

A Pentagon official told lawmakers recently that there's no evidence that any of the hundreds of unexplained aerial phenomena tracked by the Defense Department is alien in nature.

The first of two newly declassified videos showed a mysterious object soaring above the Middle East over an active military zone last year.

The second video showed what was described as a "blob" moving across the video's field of view, creating what appeared to be a propulsion wake behind it earlier this year.

In a rare, open congressional hearing --the second in 50 years-- the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office Sean Kirkpatrick spoke last week before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.

Kirkpatrick stressed to lawmakers that none of the 650-plus cases under investigation since AARO's July 2022 inception were of an alien nature.

"AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics," he said.

At 650, the number of cases is up. Back in January, there were around 350 reports of unexplained aerial phenomena referenced in an unclassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The hearing came just weeks after the United States Air Force shot down a Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon.

At least one senator made clear she is more concerned about threats that originate from America's adversaries here on planet Earth.

"The recent downing of the Chinese surveillance balloon and three other objects underscores the need for domain awareness. Adversaries like China and Russian are working to hold U.S. interests, including our homeland, at risk," said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa.

Kirkpatrick said he hasn't seen evidence that the unexplained events were caused by Russian or Chinese technology,