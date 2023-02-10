Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial reopens to the public on Monday

The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial reopens today in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery re-opened on Monday.

It was closed on Oct. 7, 2022, for structural repairs.

The memorial is recognized as the largest veterans’ memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It is made of concrete, granite and stone.

The structure needed repairs and alterations to address areas of damage due to long-term exposure to the elements.

Specific repairs included re-anchoring plaques, resetting existing pre-cast concrete, waterproofing walls, replacing flashing and upgrading drainage. Flagpoles and lighting have been added as new features to honor all services and traditions.