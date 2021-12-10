'Got Your 6 at Home' initiative launches to support returning veterans

Charter Homes and Neighborhoods joined Penn State College of Medicine to launch an initiative focused on two obstacles to help veterans succeed after returning home.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Charter Homes and Neighborhoods has teamed up with Penn State College of Medicine and their clinical partners to create "Got Your 6 at Home," an initiative to help support veterans returning home.

This initiative has two parts: the "Got Your 6 at Home Employer Program" and the "Got Your 6 at Home Family Program."

The former will supply employers with the resources they need to set veterans up to succeed as they reintegrate back into society.

The latter will connect veterans and their loved ones to support networks and resources so they can regularly check in on their mental health, while actively looking for warning signs.

“Our organization is excited to participate in the program," Robert Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods said. "Several of our team members have served and continue to serve our country, and we want to proactively strengthen our ability to provide a caring and meaningful place to continue growing and making their mark."

He states: “We want to extend that support to all facets of their lives, and we’re excited to be able to extend resources for their families and loved ones as well.”

Penn State's College of Medicine and Charter Homes & Neighborhoods recent partnership allowed the two to create a limited-edition "Got Your 6" house in the Arcona neighborhood of Mechanicsburg Pa. to be sold.

A portion of the proceeds from the house will go towards the Got Your 6 program to continue supporting veterans.

“There’s a stigma around mental health and being a veteran,” Jake Maloney, a Marine veteran and builder with Charter Homes & Neighborhoods and Got Your 6 at Home adviser. “I’ve never worked for a company that cared enough to do an initiative like this. When I found out about it, I got choked up. I’m proud to work here.”