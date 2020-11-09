Dauphin County secures record $3.1M in veteran benefits

County leaders believe there is still a great need out there for the nearly 20,000 veterans who aren't accessing veteran affairs benefits.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Like many Americans, Mike Pries remembers where he was on September 11, 2001.

"I was at work listening on the radio, WHP 580, and that's when I heard the first plane had hit," Pries said. "I thought it was just an accident."

Pries, now a Dauphin County Commissioner, like everyone else, would soon realize what happened in New York City that day, as well as at the Pentagon outside Washington D.C., and in a field near Shanksville, Somerset County, was no accident.

The events of 9/11 changed the course of American and world history. In the 18 months which followed, the United States entered two wars -- in Afghanistan a month later and Iraq in March 2003 -- and since, according to non-profit policy group Rand Corporation, the U.S. has deployed nearly three million service members.

"Our veterans have given their country their most prized personal treasure: years of their lives at home and abroad, defending our freedom," Pries said. "The least we can do is make sure that they are able to have access to services and care when they are in their time of need."

As commissioner, Pries helps operate Dauphin County's veterans affairs office. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the county secured a record $3.1 million in medical and pension benefits for 45 local veterans. On the one hand, it's a tremendous accomplishment, especially considering in 2010, according to Pries, Dauphin County only gave out $77,000 in veterans affairs benefits.

However, it's also an incomplete mission. Pries says there are around 20,000 veterans in the county, many of whom aren't aware of the benefits they can apply to get.

"These are benefits they deserve, that they should be getting," Pries said. "We are able to connect the dots and get them to the benefits they are due."

To contact the Dauphin County Veterans Affairs office, you can reach them by phone at (717) 780-6356 or visit the county's website, DauphinCounty.org.