Cowboys star Micah Parsons walks back tweets about Brittney Griner's release

Parsons' initial tweet appeared to be critical of the Biden administration for leaving U.S. prisoner Paul Whelan behind. He later apologized in a series of tweets.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons landed in hot water on Twitter Thursday after posting a tweet that appeared to be critical of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison.

Shortly after the news of Griner's release in exchange for a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the U.S. broke, the former Harrisburg and Penn State star made a tweet referring to the fact that Paul Whelan, another American who has been detained in Russia for nearly four years, was not part of the exchange.

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Whelan's family on Thursday released a statement supporting Griner's release, saying the Biden administration "made the right decision" in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed the WNBA star.

The family added it was "devastated" that Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive and former Marine who has been jailed in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government has said are baseless, was still imprisoned, but praised the Biden administration for making "the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.”

Shortly after his initial tweet surfaced, Parsons became the target of heavy criticism on Twitter.

The hashtags "MAGAParsons" and "PassRushLimbaugh" soon began trending on the social media messaging app.

Parsons later apologized, saying he should have educated himself further on the topic before tweeting about it and admitting he had "made a mistake."

Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Predictably, some on Twitter began praising Parsons for conducting further research on the issue, while others criticized him for backing down.

Appreciate the apology / self awareness here.



For anyone else needing education on the topic, here’s a wonderful thread for youhttps://t.co/X0eTrrewhR — R Y A N (@RyansUnfiltered) December 8, 2022