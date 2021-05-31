From Starbucks to Olive Garden, here is a full list of food places that are open on May 31, 2021.

HOUSTON — It's time to grab a plate and enjoy some Memorial Day picnic classics, but what if you have a taste for Chick-fil-a? Good news, the famous chicken sandwich chain is open!

Chick-fil-a confirmed its restaurants across the United States are open on Memorial Day 2021. Most will be operating between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

However, the company said some locations may open earlier or close later, so you'll want to double check your local location for specific hours on May 31.

Also, if you're planning to grab a quick coffee before starting your festivities or are hoping to sit down in the air-conditioned indoors with family, several other restaurants are also open.

From popular coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin to family favorites like Shake Shake and Olive Garden, most food chains are open for the annual holiday.

Again, you'll want to check with the location nearest you for specific store hours.

More restaurants open Memorial Day: