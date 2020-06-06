Media ask court to make public Dayton gunman school records

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police.

Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts.

