Kindergartner writes cards for every employee at Molson Coors in aftermath of tragedy

BUTLER, Wis. — Butler kindergartner Allison Krueger is doing her best to make a difference for the employees of Molson Coors after this week’s heartbreaking incident.

It’s something simple she thought up all by herself, hoping this small act of kindness will make a big difference.

The 6-year-old is doing her best to let the employees at Molson Coors know they’re not alone in the aftermath of Wednesday’s tragic shooting.

“So, on the way to school I told my mom that I wanted to make cards for the people who work at Miller, and then my mom said sure let’s do it, and then we did it,” said Allison.

Armed with colorful cards and markers, they set up at the Bell ambulance station on Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

“I’m writing you will feel better, and you’ll get through a tough time,” she said, suggesting others draw a heart or smiley face on theirs as well.

Her goal is to make a handwritten card to give to every single one of the more than 1,000 employees at the brewery.

“We’re going to probably maybe go to Miller and pass them out. Mom will bring the bag and we’ll pick them from the bag and then we’ll give it from hand.”

She got some help from volunteers who came to drop off cards, donations, and some who even sat down to help her write the cards, including an officer who responded to the scene.

“For a young person to take on a task like this, she’s going to need support,” said Officer Tom Wichgers, from the Marquette Police Department. “A lot of times we’re there on the front end of things, so to have an opportunity afterwards to have a positive impact, it’s, I mean, it’s a great thing to be a part of.”

One couple even drove down all the way from Sheboygan to drop off cards and treats.

“I would just encourage more people to get involved,” said Gary Guttowski. “What a big heart that she has. And to open our hearts and remember that this is what we all should be doing.”

“We’re all supposed to help one another,” said Ann Guttowski. “We’re supposed to be caring about each other and loving.”

Allison says she knows she has her work cut out for her, but she’s glad she can help those going through a tough time heal and let them know they’re in the hearts and minds of those around them.

“I think it’s worth it even though my hand will get tired because I don’t want the people at Miller to feel sad,” said the 6-year-old. “I think the card will change their day happier.”

So far they’ve made hundreds of cards, but still have a ways to go.