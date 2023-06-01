Groups plan events to remember Jan. 6 at Capitol

Multiple groups are gathering in DC to remember the events of Jan. 6 on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Locals gathered at the Capitol building Thursday evening to pray against division in the country on the eve of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The groups Light4America and the Franciscan Action Network gathered on the west side of the Capitol grounds around 6 p.m. for an interfaith vigil.

Christians, Jews, Muslims, and Atheists were all represented in the crowd.

Light4America Project Direct David Searby said it was important to show a united front against the violence and hatred that appeared on Jan. 6.

"People in the United States recently said they want more of this. They want more unity," he said.

Many of the event’s speakers reiterated the importance of fighting to maintain democracy in the country going forward.

"We must be vigilant and not caught off guard by those who work to undermine the right relationships necessary for Democracy to flourish,” said John Stowe, Bishop of Lexington, Kentucky.

Multiple groups are gathering in D.C. to remember the events of Jan. 6 on Friday as well.

Some prominent Christian faith leaders are scheduled to gather at the Library of Congress, across from the Capitol building, at 6:45 a.m. Friday for the Sunrise Prayer Vigil for Democracy”

Also, a group named Movement Catalyst received permits from the National Park Service to hold demonstration on the National Mall, between 3rd and 4th Streets.

The event, which will also feature a candlelight vigil is permitted to take place between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. According to the permit, roughly 500 people are expected to attend. A few members of Congress are expected to speak at the event as well.