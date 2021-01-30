Local health experts say double masking provides greater protection against COVID-19

Penn State Health Hospitalist Dr. Ami DeWaters explains the importance double masking can have in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has almost reached the year mark, wearing masks continues to be a crucial part of our daily lives.

Though one mask is required to help stop the spread, there is a new incentive for greater protection according to health experts.

"If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective," said chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The material of the masks that we wear also makes a difference by maximizing our protection, according to Dr. Ami DeWaters, hospitalist and assistant professor of medicine at Penn State Health.

"Cloth masks only filter out 50-60% of the particles so cloth masks gives you quite a bit less protection than an N95," said DeWaters, "You want it to be nonwoven or very tightly woven material and you want it to have at least two layers."

Dr. DeWaters says although double-masking can do a greater job of stopping the spread, the main goal is to make sure we are putting our masks on correctly.

"If the mask isn't up above your nose, your nose is open to air that you're really not getting any filtration of the virus out and you are increasing your exposure to COVID," said Dr. DeWaters.