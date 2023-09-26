How long do government shutdowns last and who's impacted?

Example video title will go here for this video

What was once a quick turnaround for reopening the federal government has more recently become a much longer waiting game.

Federal workers considered essential will have to report to work, but they will not be paid for their work until after a deal is reached to reopen the government. Non-essential federal workers and government contractors won't be so lucky. They'll face furloughs while the government is closed.

The shutdown is expected to cause chaos for the many federal workers living in D.C. and the region. If a deal isn't reached in Congress by the end of the month, starting at midnight on Oct. 1, the federal government will shut down and paychecks to federal workers will stop going out, including members of the military.

The federal government appears to be sprinting toward a government shutdown as Congress has not yet agreed on a budget to fund the government going forward.

Who does a government shutdown affect? :

Millions of federal workers face delayed paychecks when the government shuts down, including many of the roughly 2 million military personnel and more than 2 million civilian workers across the nation.

Nearly 60% of federal workers are stationed in the department of Defense, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security.

Federal workers are stationed in all 50 states and have direct interaction with taxpayers – from Transportation Security Administration agents who operate security at airports to Postal Service workers who deliver mail.

Some federal offices will also have to close or face shortened hours during a shutdown.

Beyond federal workers, a shutdown could have far-reaching effects on government services. People applying for government services like clinical trials, firearm permits and passports could see delays.

Businesses closely connected to the federal government, such as federal contractors or tourist services around national parks, could see disruptions and downturns. The travel sector could lose $140 million daily in a shutdown, according to the U.S. Travel Industry Association.

Lawmakers also warn that a shutdown could rattle financial markets. Goldman Sachs has estimated that a shutdown would reduce economic growth by 0.2% every week it lasted, but growth would then bounce back after the government reopens.