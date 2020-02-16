Girl honored for saving mom during medical emergency

"We were fixing to fold clothes, and then when I came to check on mom, my mommy was on the floor," says Freya Macallan.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — An 8-year old girl was recognized Friday by Franklin Police for saving her mother during a medical emergency.

On February 7th, a day when Williamson County Schools was closed due to district-wide illness, Freya Macallan stayed home with her mother.

"We were fixing to fold clothes, and then when I came to check on mom, my mommy was on the floor," says Freya.

Her mother, Susan, was lying unconscious. Freya immediately called 911 and stayed on the phone with dispatchers until medical crews arrived. The call was dispatched to first responders as ‘cardiac arrest.’

"While en route to the residence, dispatch informed us that an 8-year old is the one calling in,” said Sgt. Bob Kupczyk of Franklin Police. "She was trying to start CPR on her mother."

Freya recalls being told to roll her mother onto her back. She stayed calm enough to instruct her 6-year old sister, Lilly, to get an ice cube for her mother’s mouth. Susan had bitten her tongue and was bleeding. Freya says her 4-year old brother Harry was stunned and watched as they worked.

“I can't really remember much of that day, so it’s still quite surreal that Freya basically stepped in and, I guess, saved my life by being so calm and smart," says Susan.

After rescue crews arrived and loaded Susan onto a stretcher, Freya called her father who contacted a neighbor to stay with the children. Her father arrived home soon after.

During a surprise ceremony at her Pearre Creek Elementary Friday, Freya was honored with a special coin of excellence from the Franklin Chief of Police. She was also given an award certificate and a bag of toys. The presenting officers were the two men who responded the day she called 911.

“I don't know what would've happened if I just left you,” said Freya to her mother.

Freya says her mom talked to the three children about calling 911 during emergencies, one year ago. Days before this most recent emergency, Freya says her teacher put up a poster in their classroom with instructions on what to do in an emergency. Freya said that’s how she knew what to do.