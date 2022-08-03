Former Proud Boys leader to stay behind bars in Capitol riot case

A federal magistrate judge in Miami denied Enrique Tarrio bond while he awaits trial on conspiracy charges.

WASHINGTON — A federal magistrate judge in Miami denied bond for Enrique Tarrio on Tuesday — ordering the former Proud Boys leader held behind bars while he awaits trial on conspiracy charges.

Tarrio was indicted last week on multiple counts connected to the Proud Boys alleged plan to assault the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. While dozens of members of the group have been charged in the case, the indictment is the first time prosecutors have linked Tarrio, who was not in D.C. on Jan. 6, to the attack.

Tarrio was photographed on Jan. 5 meeting in a garage with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and others, but was not in D.C. the following day due to an arrest for illegal possession of high-capacity magazines.

Tarrio pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in that case and was sentenced to five months in jail. He was released in mid-January, and, at the time, said he would be stepping down from his national role as Proud Boys chairman to focus on issues with his home chapter in Miami, Florida.

The indictment charged Tarrio with seven counts:

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers (x2)

Tarrio joined the case of four Proud Boys leaders previously charged with conspiracy: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe. The superseding indictment filed last week also adds New York Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola – who was filmed breaking the window that let the first rioters into the Capitol.

The magistrate judge's decision Tuesday means Tarrio could soon be heading back to the D.C. Jail, where the majority of detained Capitol riot defendants are being held.

Tarrio was scheduled to be arraigned March 22 during a status conference with his new co-defendants. It's expected attorneys will also discuss vacating the currently scheduled May 18 trial date for four Proud Boys leaders charged in the case.