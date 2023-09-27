'Do your job' | Federal worker frustrated with Congress as government shutdown looms

Mary Harris is frustrated with Congress, who she says is not thinking about federal workers like her.

WASHINGTON — When you listen to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, government shutdown talks are about scoring political points. It's about spending, or foreign aid or pet programs. What you won't hear them talk about are the stories of our neighbors, the people who will have to wait to get paid, if they get back pay at all.

Mary Harris is one of two million federal employees who will feel the impact of the looming shutdown directly. She's a management analyst at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She says she is riddled with nerves and anxiety about the potential shutdown.

"I am concerned not just for me, but for my family members, my coworkers," Harris said. "It's stressful."

She says the possibility of missing paychecks is a major concern for her.

"To miss two paychecks, that means I can't pay my mortgage," Harris said. "I can't pay my gas, electric or water. I know they say you're supposed to have three months worth of savings for your expenses. I don't have that. I'm very concerned. I don't want to be in this situation. I don't want to cry, but this is not a good situation to be in."

She said she's most frustrated with the people on Capitol Hill. She said she does not think those leaders are thinking about people like her.

"Congress will still go to work and get a paycheck even though they are acting like impetuous children," Harris said.

She has a simple message to Congress as the possibility of a shutdown moves closer.