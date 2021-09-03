FBI releases new videos of suspect in pipe bombs found outside RNC, DNC during Capitol riot

The agency released several new videos Tuesday, hoping someone will recognize the person’s gait, body language or mannerisms.

WASHINGTON — The FBI is still searching for the person they believe set two pipe bombs at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the U.S. Capitol riot.

"We are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist us, including any odd or out-of-character behavior you noticed in a family member, friend, or coworker, leading up to or after January 5th,” the FBI said.

The pipe bombs were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on January 5 – one in an alley behind the RNC headquarters at 310 First Street Southeast, and another next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3.

According to the FBI, the pipe bombs were made using 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer and homemade black powder.

In the new videos, the person can be seen wearing a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. They used a backpack to transport each of the devices.

The new video offers the clearest images yet of the suspect. They can be seen from multiple angles sitting on a park bench, walking down an alley near the RNC building and even walking past the Capitol Hill Club as a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department vehicle appears to drive past.

The pipe bombs caused the evacuation of two congressional buildings during the January 6 Capitol riot. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before a Senate committee that he believed the bombs were placed with the intention to draw USCP resources away from the Capitol during the insurrection.