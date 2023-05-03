Ex-FBI supervisory special agent arrested on Capitol riot charges

Jared L. Wise was taken into custody this week in Oregon on four misdemeanor counts stemming from the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — A former FBI supervisor was arrested Monday on four counts alleging he entered the Capitol as part of the mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jared L. Wise was taken into custody in Oregon this week on misdemeanor charges more than a year after being identified by a tipster in January 2022. According to charging documents, Wise worked as a special agent and supervisory special agent with the FBI from 2004-2017.

Investigators discovered surveillance footage showing Wise inside the Crypt at the U.S. Capitol. Before entering, according to charging documents, DC Police body-worn camera footage shows him engaging with police officers on the Upper West Terrace. Prosecutors said Wise identified himself as a former law enforcement officer and shouted that police were “the Nazi” and “the Gestapo.

“When violence against law enforcement began in front of WISE, including officers being knocked to the ground directly in front of him, WISE turned in the direction of the violence and shouted, ‘Yeah, f*** them! Yeah, kill ‘em!’” prosecutors wrote. “A few seconds later, as assaults continued, he shouted in the direction of the rioters attacking the police line, ‘Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!’”

Wise made his initial appearance before a federal district judge in Oregon on Monday. He was released the same day on his own recognizance under orders that he advise pretrial services of any travel outside his home district and not possess firearms while he awaits trial.

Wise is far from the first former law enforcement officer charged in connection with the riot. Two officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia – Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker – were convicted last year on felony counts for conspiring to disrupt the joint session of Congress. Robertson, who went to trial, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. In September, former NYPD officer Thomas Webster was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a DC Police officer on Capitol grounds. A former DEA agent, Mark Ibrahim, continues to await trial on multiple counts for allegedly entering Capitol grounds while illegally carrying his service weapon. A federal judge dismissed a charge of lying to the FBI against Ibrahim in October – finding it had been filed in the wrong district.