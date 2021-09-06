Proud Boys' leader expected to turn himself in for BLM flag burning

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was sentenced to more than five months in jail for the incident.

WASHINGTON — Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, is expected to turn himself in to police on Monday.

A D.C. Superior Court judge sentenced Tarrio to more than five months behind bars last month for burning a Black Lives Matter banner and bringing two high-capacity magazines into the District of Columbia back in December.

Judge Harold Cushenberry said Tarrio's apparent lack of remorse and repeated criminal violations following previous terms of probation warranted a higher sentence than the 90 days the Justice Department requested in the case. He sentenced Tarrio to 155 days in jail and three years of probation.

“Mr. Tarrio’s conduct in these criminal cases indicate none of these democratic values [he claims]," Cushenberry said. "Instead Mr. Tarrio’s actions betrayed them. Mr. Tarrio has clearly, intentionally and proudly crossed the line from peaceful protest into dangerous and potentially violent criminal conduct.”

Tarrio was arrested on January 4 when he traveled to D.C. to attend former President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally while in possession of two large capacity magazines. The magazines, which are illegal to possess in D.C., were discovered while police were executing an arrest warrant on Tarrio for charges stemming from the burning of a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from Asbury United Methodist Church in December 2020.

Tarrio, who was sentenced on August 26, had two weeks to report to authorities to begin his sentence. He will have up to a year to pay hundreds of dollars of fines and restitution to Asbury United Methodist Church.