Doctor uses awake proning to keep COVID-19 patients alive

Traditionally, proning is done for people who are on breathing machines and sedated.

At one mountain hospital, a doctor is using a technique called awake proning to help keep his patients alive.

It's where you essentially rotate a patient in a hospital bed from their back, to their belly, to their side every few hours, while they're awake.

"This is a concept we use mostly in the COVID-19 pneumonia patients," said Dr. Gary Rodberg, pulmonary critical care physician at Pardee Hospital.

Rodberg said using the technique while a person is awake is done to, hopefully, keep them from ever using a breathing machine.

"From what we know and the literature, if you have to get on a breathing machine, then your chances of dying from COVID-19 are basically 80 percent," Rodberg said.

Proning's done to improve a person's lung function, while allowing their oxygen levels to rise, ultimately giving them more time to recover.

"It also takes the weight of the heart off the lungs," Rodberg said.

At Pardee, they've successfully used the technique on two patients so far.

"Both patients, it’s helped us significantly. One, I think basically prevented him from needing to go on a breathing machine," Rodberg said.

Rodberg added that whenever the man was prone, his oxygen levels and blood were much better than when he was lying on his back.

"In this particular person, we did it for three days," Rodberg said.

The man recently transferred out of the ICU at Pardee Hospital and is still recovering.

Rodberg anticipates he'll be released from the hospital in a few days.

"He didn’t have to go on a breathing machine, and, basically, he got over the worst part of his illness and is really recovering," Rodberg said.

Rodberg will continue to use this practice on his patients on a case-to-case basis.