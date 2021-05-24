x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

National

Budweiser selling limited number of 'Dad Cards' for year's worth of beer money

Set an alarm for Friday, June 18 at noon ET.
Credit: Budweiser/Allison PR
Budweiser will release a limited number of "Dad Cards" Friday, June 18 at noon ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dads are the hardest to buy for — am I right?

Budweiser is hoping to ease the decision-making for Father's Day gifts this year with its one-of-a-kind gift card.

The "Dad Card" is a prepaid credit card that will have a year's worth of beer money — $430, which is equivalent to two cases of Budweiser per month — to stock the fridge.

According to Budweiser, the gift card can be used anywhere Budweiser is sold.

The best news of all? The "Dad Card" only costs $5. However, only a limited number will be available, and Budweiser assures they'll sell out fast.

The "Dad Card" will be available Friday, June 18 at noon ET at us.Budweiser.com/DadCard, which is when this link will be accessible.

And if you still don't know, Father's Day this year is Sunday, June 20.

What other people are reading: