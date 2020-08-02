x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

national

This middle school student had to be freed by firefighters, after he got his arm stuck in a desk

No one was injured, so don't feel bad if you let out a little laugh.
Credit: Rocklin Firefighters
A middle-school boy got his arm stuck in a school desk this week, resulting in a rescue call to the local fire department

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A middle-school boy got his arm stuck in a school desk this week, resulting in a rescue call to the local fire department.

No one was injured, so don't feel bad if you let out a little laugh.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at Spring View Middle School in Rocklin, California., when the student's arm got stuck in a hole at the top of his desk.

The Rocklin Fire Department tried slipping the boy's arm out with soap and oil, but it wouldn't budge. So authorities had to cut out a section of the desk -- releasing the pressure around the boy's elbow and sliding it out, the department said in a Facebook post. Hooray!

The student, uninjured, was able to return to class, albeit maybe a little embarrassed.

RELATED: Firefighters rescue a puppy that got its head stuck in a wheel

RELATED: What do you call 12 police officers stuck in an elevator? Internet gold