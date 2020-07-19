x
As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers

About two-thirds of poll workers across the U.S. are over age 61, putting them at a higher risk of catching the COVID-19 disease.
Richard Dayton stands in front of his house as he poses for a photograph, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff polling places on Election Day in November. The effort is driven by concern that many traditional poll workers will be too worried about catching the coronavirus to show up. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff polling places on Election Day in November. 

The effort is driven by concern that many traditional poll workers will be too worried about catching the coronavirus to show up. 

About two-thirds of poll workers across the U.S. are over age 61, putting them at a higher risk of catching the COVID-19 disease.

Some states are trying to partner with professional and fraternal organizations, Ohio is recruiting high school students, and some groups are trying to harness the youth energy from recent racial justice protests.

