x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

national

A resident found an alligator impaled with two arrows in its side. Now a group of Crime Stoppers is looking for the suspect

In addition to having arrows in its side, the alligator also had a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.
Credit: Southwestern Florida Crime Stoppers
An alligator impaled by arrows, was found by a pond near a home in Fort Myers, Florida.

A Crime Stoppers group in Florida is asking the public for help after someone discovered an injured alligator with two arrows impaled in its side.

The gator was found by a pond near a home in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday. A resident called the Lee County Sheriff's office, according to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, which aids law enforcement in information gathering.

In addition to having arrows in its side, the alligator also had a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.

The Crime Stoppers called the incident an "illegal act of animal cruelty."

Alligator hunting is legal in some parts of the southeast, including in Florida. However, a permit is required. Hunting can only be done during the statewide alligator hunting season, which according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, begins on August 15 and end on November 1.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped remove the alligator from the pond, the Crime Stoppers said.

The agency did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Just one day after this alligator was found, the Lee County Sheriff's office announced a new Animal Cruelty task force, "educate the county regarding animal abuse and neglect and to enforce any and all laws pertaining to the mistreatment of animals," according to a news release.

There are an estimated 5 million alligators in the southeastern US, according to conservation nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife. Of those, roughly 1.25 million live in Florida.

RELATED: Massive 60-foot alligator bonfire built on Mississippi River levee

RELATED: Alligator pulled from pond behind school

RELATED: From alligators to monster trucks, the York Fair has a show for everyone