National Burn Awareness Week kicks off

Burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury throughout the country.

Sunday kicked off National Burn Awareness Week.

The Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner is encouraging people to learn more about burn hazards.

The theme of this year's burn awareness week is “Electrical Safety from Amps to Zap."

The theme highlights the importance of electrical safety.

Experts say unprotected electrical outlets and improperly used extension cords are often the cause of a fire.

Almost one-third of all burn injuries happen in children under the age of 15.

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego shared a few tips to prevent fire injuries.

"Make sure smoke alarms are working. Test them once a month. Make sure you know your way out of a building," said Trego.

Following simple precautions can help keep your family safe.