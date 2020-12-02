Yang, who created buzz with freedom dividend, ends 2020 bid

The entrepreneur created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month.

WASHINGTON — Democrat Andrew Yang is suspending his 2020 bid for president.

Yang made the announcement Tuesday after expecting a disappointing finish in New Hampshire's primary. The 45-year-old entrepreneur created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month.

He was one of the breakout stars of the Democratic primary race. He built a following that started largely online but expanded to give him enough donors and polling numbers to qualify for the first six debates.