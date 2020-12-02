Yang, Bennet end 2020 Democratic presidential bids

Both Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended their 2020 Democratic presidential bid after pinning their campaign's hopes on New Hampshire.

Yang made the announcement Tuesday after expecting a disappointing finish in New Hampshire's primary. The 45-year-old technology entrepreneur created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month.

He was one of the breakout stars of the Democratic primary race. He built a following that started largely online but expanded to give him enough donors and polling numbers to qualify for the first six debates.

He outlasted senators and governors, and after initially self-funding his campaign, he raised more money than most of his rivals.

Several hours before ending his bid, his wife Evelyn Yang tweeted, "Made it to New Hampshire! Hope to see some of you here #NHVoteForYang."

After the poor finish in the Iowa caucuses, multiple aides said staffers were fired from the Yang's campaign. Those fired include the campaign’s national political director, the deputy national political director, multiple policy staffers and some Iowa staffers.