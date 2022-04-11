DC to host WorldPride in 2025

Mark your calendars for the huge LGBTQIA+ event in the nation's capital!

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Pride is always a big deal in the District. But a couple of years from now, we're going international! The Capital Pride Alliance put in a bid to host WorldPride in 2025. Organizers just announced that the worldwide event is coming to the nation's capital.

First held in Rome in 2000, WorldPride promotes visibility and awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues on an international level. WorldPride includes parades, marches, festivals, and other activities such as a human rights conference.

"Washington, D.C. may be the capital of the United States, but it is also the hometown to many LGBTQ+ residents who have lived and worked here for decades. In fact, the city has the highest LGBTQ+ population percentage in the United States. It is a big city, but a small town. The National Capital Region has long been a melting pot, as people come here from around the United States and around the globe. This diversity gives us the ability to work on issues and solutions from many perspectives," the Capital Pride Alliance wrote in its letter of intent as a candidate city for the 2025 festivities.

Interpride, who puts the event on, announced on Twitter that D.C. will be home to WorldPride in 2025.

"Our membership just awarded Capital Pride the license to host #WorldPride2025. We welcome this vote of confidence, and trust that the Capital Pride Alliance has what it takes to deliver a robust WorldPride. We’re thrilled for them."

Capital Pride said they are "thrilled and honored" to have been picked "for the opportunity to share the best of DC to the world!"

We are thrilled & honored to have been awarded the privilege of hosting WorldPride 2025 here in DC! We thank membership and @InterPride for the opportunity to share the best of DC to the world! Congratulations to @amsterdampride on being selected to host World Pride 2026! 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/AN8GXF38fT — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) November 4, 2022

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the event "The pride of our lifetime" in a post to her Twitter page.

"What better way to celebrate 50 years of Pride in DC than with the largest LGBTQ+ event in the world," Bowser said.

Before coming to D.C., the 2023 WorldPride event will take place in February and March in Sydney, Australia.

Exact plans for the big 2025 event have not yet been released, but one thing is for sure: WUSA9 is going to need a bigger float.