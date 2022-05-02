100-year-old man holds world record for longest career at one company

Even after 84 years, the office is Walter Orthmann's favorite place to be. His advice: "You need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future."

Very few people have worked at the same company all their life -- and according to Guinness World Records, only one has worked at the same company for more than 84 years. That person is Walter Orthmann of Brazil, who turned 100 just last month.

Orthmann started working at 15 to help support his family when they faced financial problems. He got a job as a shipping assistant as a company now known as ReneauxView, Guinness World Records said. His skills and willingness to learn quickly propelled him from shipping into sales -- and then to a job as a sales manager.

84 years later, he's officially the world record holder for longest career at one company, as verified by Guinness World Records in January.

He attributed his long career to staying in the present and choosing a company where he feels motivated. In fact, he said the office is his favorite place to be.

"I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow," Orthmann told GWR. "All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!"

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14." — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 1, 2022