White House to host wedding reception for Joe Biden's granddaughter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting a White House wedding reception for their eldest granddaughter.

Naomi Biden said she and her fiancé "are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House."

"We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead," Naomi Biden wrote on Twitter.

The first lady's communications director Elizabeth Alexander confirmed the news to CNN.

Fox News and CNN report that the reception is set for Nov. 19, but the date of the actual wedding ceremony is unclear.

"The first family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months," the first lady's communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN.

Naomi Biden, a 28-year-old attorney in Washington, DC, is engaged to Peter Neal. CNN reports that the two got engaged in September 2021 near Neal's childhood home in Wyoming.

There's a long history of weddings at the White House -- 18 couples have been documented tying the knot. The last was in 2013, when an official White House photographer got married in the Rose Garden.

Other recent wedding ceremonies have been held elsewhere, with only the reception on White House grounds. George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush married Henry Hager in Texas in 2008, heading to the White House the next month for a reception.