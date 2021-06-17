Megan Rapinoe among 'trailblazing' women replacing Victoria’s Secret angels

The new Victoria's Secret campaign aims to "positively impact the lives of women" with its products, experiences and initiatives.

WASHINGTON — Victoria's Secret is replacing its supermodel angels with seven high-profile women known for their accomplishments rather than their figures in its evolving brand to help "inspire women."

The lingerie company announced on Wednesday that its new VS Collective campaign aims to "positively impact the lives of women" with its products, experiences and initiatives.

The campaign also includes new partnerships with professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, world champion free skier Eileen Gu, model, refugee and mental wellness supporter Adut Akech, body advocate and model Paloma Elsesser, journalist Amanda de Cadenet and LGBTQIA+ activist Valentina Sampaio.

"At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women," said Victoria's Secret Chief Executive Officer Martin Waters in a statement. "This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us."

The company said the VS Collective and its partners will work together to create new associate programs, new product collections and content, and rally support for causes vital to women.

"I am humbled to join this group of incredible women to drive change within the Victoria's Secret brand and beyond," said Megan Rapinoe in a statement. "So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I'm thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she is excited to be part of "shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria's Secret."

"With The VS Collective, we are creating a platform that will build new, deeper relationships with all women," said Victoria's Secret Chief Marketing Officer Martha Pease. "Through a series of collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related initiatives, we're bringing new dimensions to our brand experience. In marrying our new partners' energy, creativity and perspectives with our network and scale, we can transform how we connect with and show up for women."

Victoria's Secret also announced Wednesday the launch of The VS Global Fund for Women's Cancers with Pelotonia. Throughout the partnership, Victoria's Secret pledged at least $5 million annually to address racial and gender inequities and discover new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women.