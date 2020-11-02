x
Multiple reports of Verizon outages across US

Verizon said the problem was caused by a fiber issue in Washington state.

There were reports late Monday and early Tuesday of a significant outage involving Verizon wireless. The website Downdetector.com tracked more than 4,200 reports of outages as of midnight EST Tuesday. It appeared the cause was centered in Eastern Washington state.

A map on the Downdetector.com website indicated some of the hardest-hit areas included Washington state, southern California, Kansas, and major east coast cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

A Verizon spokesperson said the company was having a fiber issue in the Spokane, Wash., area that was causing a service interruption.

"Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with the fiber provider, Zayor, to resove this issue quickly," said Heidi Flato, Verizon spokesperson.

