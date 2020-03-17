Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for 'insensitive' coronavirus remarks

The 'High School Musical' star remarked on social media that it was 'inevitable' people will die from coronavirus.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has issued an apology after receiving backlash over comments she made on social media about coronavirus.

While recording a live video Monday on Instagram, Hudgens seemed to make light of the pandemic, saying it was "terrible" but "inevitable" that people will die from coronavirus.

"Even if everybody gets it, like yeah people are going to die, which is terrible but like inevitable? I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now," Hudgens remarked in her video.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old "High School Musical" star issued an apology for her "insensitive and not at all appropriate" remarks.

"This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," Hudgens wrote in her apology on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hudgens had posted another video claiming her comments were "taken out of context."

"Don't take the situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y'all," she urged in her follow-up video.