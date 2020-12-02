US soccer men's union says women's pay should be tripled

The statement urged fans to write to Congress and tell the federation's sponsors they'll withdraw support until the USSF gives the women a fair contract.

NEW YORK — The U.S. men's national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.

The union for the women's team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021.

The men's labor contract expired at the end of 2018. The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as their expired contract.