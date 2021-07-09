x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop after system issues

United Airlines briefly issued a ground stop on all its flights Friday in the United States and Canada, according to the FAA website.

WASHINGTON — United Airlines experienced "technical system issues" Friday morning that caused frustration for travelers and briefly grounded the airline's flights nationwide.

The airline briefly issued a ground stop on all its flights in the United States and Canada Friday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website

Many customers were posting on social media early Friday that they weren't able to access the airline's website or mobile app. Several travelers also shared that the issue was impacting airport operations, including flight boarding and the check-in process.  

Around 7:50 a.m. Eastern, the airline confirmed it had fixed what it described as "technical system issues." 

"This morning we experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally and we are working diligently to get customers to their destinations," United said in a statement.

In a series of tweets earlier in the morning, United had apologized to customers and said it was working on the issue. 

  

Related Articles

Credit: AP
A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)