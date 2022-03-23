Pa. law enforcement sending protective body armor to Ukrainian emergency workers

Pennsylvania State and Capitol Police departments are donating protective gear to humanitarian and rescue workers in Ukraine.

State law enforcement agencies usually throw out old gear when it receives newer gear, even if the old gear still works.

“However, it heartens me to know that the equipment will now be put to good use,” PSP Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said at a press conference announcing the donation.

The donation includes 81 bulletproof vests and 50 ballistic helmets.

“These items could make a big difference in keeping people safe in Ukraine,” said Joe Jacob, superintendent of the Capitol Police.

The announcement comes after Gov. Tom Wolf met earlier this month with Iryna Mazur, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia.

“She asked if we had equipment like this, things like this that we could do,” Gov. Wolf recalled.

Before heading to Ukraine, the shipment is taking a circuitous route: Vermont State Police, then Vermont Army National Guard, then California Army National Guard, which has a special relationship with Ukraine.

Officials emphasized the equipment would not go to any army, but rather to emergency workers.

“EMS folks, police, fire, people who find themselves in the line of fire and would otherwise be without protection,” Wolf said. “You have to be careful about weapons—what is considered arms and what is considered non-armaments.”

Officials expect regulatory approval for the donation to take at least a few days.