Arkansas filmmaker Brent Renaud killed by Russian forces in Ukraine

Brent Renaud was reportedly near Kyiv filming refugees fleeing when they were shot at inside a car.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock filmmaker and journalist was killed by Russian forces outside the capital of Kyiv Sunday, according to police in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old filmmaker, was reportedly killed when Russian soldiers opened fire on a car he was inside of. Renaud was in Ukraine filming refugees fleeing the area, according to the Associated Press.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv's police force, posted photos of Renaud's remains on Facebook and photos of his passport and media credentials.

"The profession of a journalist carries risks. Nonetheless, U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for trying to highlight the deceit, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor," Nebytov said.

Juan Arredondo, a journalist who was with Renaud, told an Italian journalist that Renaud was hit in the neck. Arredondo was also wounded in the lower back.

Renaud was known for his coverage on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the drug war in Mexico, and founding the Little Rock Film Festival with his brother Craig Renaud.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called Renaud a 'talented and brave journalist' in a statement on Twitter.

"Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation, and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Renaud for his "commitment to the values of compassion, ethics and justice."

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon 🇺🇦 people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness. pic.twitter.com/bvQjM470OU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022

Governor Asa Hutchinson said his heart was heavy when he learned of Renaud's death.

"He lost his life while covering the pure evil that is the invasion of Ukraine," the governor said. "An award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent made great contributions to the culture and arts of Arkansas."