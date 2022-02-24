Are more U.S. sanctions enough to stop Russia?

President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia today, but will they be enough to stop further invasions?

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, President Joe Biden has announced new sanctions against Russia, vowing to unleash the full might of NATO for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions package will limit international trade and target four Russian banks that hold more than $1 trillion in assets. Sanctions will also penalize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Analysts say U.S. sanctions against Russia could lead to retaliation and the impacts could be felt suddenly as Russia is one of the world's largest producers of oil and gas.

However, Victoria Khiterer, Associate professor of history at Millersville University, says the U.S. may have to feel the sting of higher prices in order to make sure President Putin doesn't extend his reach to other countries.

"Sanctions are very important. All countries should break diplomatic relations with Russia,” Khiterer, who grew up in Kiev, said.

"I'm absolutely sure that next will be Baltic states, then next will be Poland, and then a turn to Europe and then to United States. So it’s better to pay...several months with higher price on oil and gas, then face later a war on European territory and probably even American territory.”

When it comes to the long term effects of these U.S. sanctions, Jon Stone, Associate professor of Russia & Russian studies at Franklin and Marshall doesn’t think they'll be enough.

“Honestly – no. I don't think so. I think short of any kind of direct military intervention, I think...the Russian government and Putin are already fairly well underway for their next steps," Stone said.