War in Ukraine continues one year later

The Ukrainian community in northeastern Pennsylvania came together Friday, marking one year since the war began.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — With the war in Ukraine hitting its one-year mark, Sugarloaf resident Dr. Paula Holoviak, a professor of government at Kutztown University, says the anniversary comes with a mix of emotions.

"I think it's a very sad day in the community that we're still here," said Holoviak. "We are happy we are here one year later, but we are so saddened by all of the loss, the devastation, the loss of life, the loss of property."

Holoviak and others gathered at St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in McAdoo for a Panakhyda, a memorial service for those lost in the conflict.

Father Roman Oliinyk led the evening service. He recently returned from a parish-led trip to Ukraine.

"We spoke to people who went to a town near Kyiv where Russians murdered, I think, more than 300 people. Civilians, women, and children," said Oliinyk. "The situation is not easy, it's hard; more than seven million Ukrainians had to leave the country."

Despite the hardships Ukraine has faced, Father Oliinyk says the Ukrainian people are staying strong.

"They believe, they have faith," said Oliinyk. "They sacrifice daily their life, and It's not just soldiers on the frontline, of course, they do the most because they sacrifice their lives, but also people everywhere."

As the conflict continues, Dr. Holoviak appreciates and asks for continued support for a cause that affects the entire world.

"They're on the front line of democracy, so the assistance we give them is very important in terms of protecting our freedoms here in the united states...we don't want people to feel tired, they are tired of hearing about Ukraine because it's very important to Americans that Ukraine remain free."

Related Articles US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war