Video released in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Tyre Nichols' death prompted murder charges Thursday against the Memphis officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.

WASHINGTON — Authorities have publicly released video showing five Memphis police officers fatally beating a Black man; the beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at the latest instance of police brutality in the U.S.

Tyre Nichols' family members and their lawyers, who saw the footage before it was publicly released, said it shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

The city of Memphis posted the video to its Vimeo page. There are four video clips containing more than an hour of footage. We are currently reviewing the footage that has been released. This story will be updated once it has been reviewed.

The officers involved in the deadly incident, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, who died three days after the confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

Nichols' family members pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.

In an appearance on "Good Morning America," members of Nichols' family, including his mother, RowVaughn Wells, said the officers brought shame to their families and the Black community.