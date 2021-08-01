Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump's account

'Due to the risk of further incitement of violence,' Twitter said it has suspended President Trump's personal account.

Twitter said Friday it has permanently suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter posted Friday.

Social media companies have been putting the clamps on Trump's accounts ever since Wednesday's riot by the president's supporters at the U.S. Capitol that left at least five people dead.

As the violence was happening, Trump took to Twitter to call for peace, but also to applaud his supporters. Twitter locked Trump out of the account for 12 hours and demanded he remove some tweets before allowing access again. But Trump was warned that future violations to its policies could mean a permanent ban.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said Friday.



It's not clear which post from Trump led to Twitter making the final decision.

