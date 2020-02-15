Trump's $1.5B uranium bailout triggers rush of mining plans

A Canadian company confirms that it might move to start operations at a controversial new uranium mine near the Grand Canyon National Park.

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump's $1.5 billion proposal to prop up the country's nuclear fuel industry has emboldened at least one company to take steps toward boosting operations at dormant uranium mines around the West, including outside Grand Canyon National Park.

The company, Canada-based Energy Fuels Inc., has announced a stock sale and says it will use the proceeds for its uranium mining operations in the U.S. West. The company is the leading US producer of uranium.

Energy Fuels confirms that may include moving to start operations at a controversial new uranium mine near Grand Canyon National Park.