Trump abruptly leaves press conference; says there was shooting outside White House

Trump was praising a rise in the stock market when a staffer walked up to him and ushered him out of the briefing room.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe.

Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason tweeted that the briefing room doors were locked after the president left.

The president has just been taken out of the briefing room and the briefing room doors have been locked pic.twitter.com/larxtfvcwt — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 10, 2020

Locked Briefing Room Doors. pic.twitter.com/nW6BlHfo2T — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 10, 2020

DC police said Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 17th Street and 15th Street NW were closed and drivers were urged to avoid the area.