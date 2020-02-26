Trump: Five people killed in Milwaukee mass shooting

The president confirmed the deaths Wednesday after Mayor Barrett told reporters multiple people were killed after a shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Five people were killed in a mass shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin President Donald Trump announced during a press conference at the White House Wednesday night.



Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said earlier Wednesday that multiple people had been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in the shooting. He called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here.”

Molson Coors tweeted earlier that an "active situation" had occurred at their Milwaukee facility. The company said they had been "working closely with the Milwaukee Police" and would provide updates.

Firefighters and police were seen entering the campus wearing ballistic gear.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that a MolsonCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Police reiterated that while the scene is still active, there is "no active threat."

Mayor Barrett said he believed the suspected gunman was one of the people who died.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the MolsonCoors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.

MolsonCoors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident.